Edinburgh retro: 12 old photos show Bonfire Night fun and fireworks in Edinburgh over the decades

1. 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh
We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh down the decades. Photo: National World
2. Children's bonfire
Canaan Lodge Children's bonfire and fireworks for Guy Fawkes Day, 1950s. Photo: Unknown
3. Redford Barracks bonfire
An organised bonfire and firework show for children, staged at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh in November 1968 Photo: Ian Porteous
4. Bonfire Night in Currie
Bonfire Night at George park in Currie, 2001. Kieran Davies, 7, and his sister Lauren, 5, play with sparklers. Photo: Paul Parke