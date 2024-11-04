Edinburgh retro: 12 old photos show Bonfire Night fun and fireworks in Edinburgh over the decades

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 4th Nov 2024, 16:36 BST
Held annually on November 5 (remember, remember), Bonfire Night has been a key date in the calendar for generations.

This year, there will be many events and gatherings across the Edinburgh and the Lothians to mark the occasion, also known as Guy Fawkes Night.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh down the decades.

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh down the decades.

1. 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh

We’ve trawled through the picture archives to bring you 12 memories of Bonfire Night in Edinburgh down the decades. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Canaan Lodge Children's bonfire and fireworks for Guy Fawkes Day, 1950s.

2. Children's bonfire

Canaan Lodge Children's bonfire and fireworks for Guy Fawkes Day, 1950s. Photo: Unknown

Photo Sales
An organised bonfire and firework show for children, staged at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh in November 1968

3. Redford Barracks bonfire

An organised bonfire and firework show for children, staged at Redford Barracks in Edinburgh in November 1968 Photo: Ian Porteous

Photo Sales
Bonfire Night at George park in Currie, 2001. Kieran Davies, 7, and his sister Lauren, 5, play with sparklers.

4. Bonfire Night in Currie

Bonfire Night at George park in Currie, 2001. Kieran Davies, 7, and his sister Lauren, 5, play with sparklers. Photo: Paul Parke

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghLothians
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice