11 jaw-dropping Edinburgh locations that make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time

Edinburgh is fames for its historic cobbled streets and classic architecture, and there are pockets within the Scottish capital that make you feel as if you’re in a different time period altogether.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 29th Oct 2023, 04:55 GMT

The elegant New Town remains rooted in the Georgian era, while in the Old Town, ancient addresses such as Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court, retain much of their medieval character.

We’ve dug through the archives to bring you 11 photos of Edinburgh locations that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.

Heading down into the Canongate, another area steeped in history, you can encounter Bakehouse Close, which was recently used to film scenes in time-travelling drama series Outlander.

Now an award-winning tourist attraction, Mary King's Close is a well-preserved medieval street in the heart of Edinburgh and well worth the admission fee.

With properties dating back to the early 1600s, Cramond Village is a real step back through the centuries. Whitewashed facades and pantile roofs add to the historic feel of the place.

Edinburgh University's Old College is a magnificent structure designed by the esteemed Robert Adam in the 1780s. Venturing into the gorgeous quad really is like stepping back into the Georgian era.

