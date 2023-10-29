11 jaw-dropping Edinburgh locations that make you feel like you’ve travelled back in time
Edinburgh is fames for its historic cobbled streets and classic architecture, and there are pockets within the Scottish capital that make you feel as if you’re in a different time period altogether.
The elegant New Town remains rooted in the Georgian era, while in the Old Town, ancient addresses such as Whitehorse Close, Bakehouse Close and Riddles Court, retain much of their medieval character.
We’ve dug through the archives to bring you 11 photos of Edinburgh locations that will make you feel like you’ve stepped back in time.
