A popular family-owned home accessories store is set to open ‘imminently’ in Edinburgh’s Waverley Market.

Danish retailer chain Søstrene Grene sells a wide range of home supplies from furniture, kitchen items to home and children’s interiors.

No opening date has been revealed but the Waverley Market website states they are ‘thrilled to announce the imminent arrival’ of the shop which is set to be located at the unit formerly occupied by Superdry.

There are now over 300 stores worldwide but the upcoming store will be the first Edinburgh location. The Waverley Market website states: “Søstrene Grene has captured the hearts of shoppers worldwide with its unique blend of Scandinavian charm and timeless elegance.”

Describing the store as a ‘sensory delight, ’ the Waverley Market update said shoppers will be able to ‘discover a world of Scandinavian-inspired treasures’.

It added: “This expansion marks an exciting new chapter for Søstrene Grene, as they open their first store in Edinburgh along with additional locations in Aberdeen, Dundee and Glasgow.

“With plans to open 100 stores in the UK by 2030, they’re committed to sharing their love for Danish design and lifestyle with even more communities across the country. Stay tuned for their opening date.”