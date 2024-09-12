Affordable Danish homewares and lifestyle brand Søstrene Grene has announced further expansion plans in Scotland with the launch of a new store at The Centre, Livingston.

The Livingston store is set to open this Autumn and will add to the list of existing Søstrene Grene Scottish locations in Glasgow at St. Enoch and Buchanan Street, as well as in Aberdeen and Dundee.

The Scandinavian brand is known for its Scandi-inspired designs and budget-friendly prices, and will feature weekly product drops and seasonal collections at its new West Lothian store, with an official opening date due to be announced shortly.

A Søstrene Grene store elsewhere in the UK, with the Danish company set to open a brand-new Livingston store | Luya

Shoppers can expect Scandinavian designs in a wide range of homewares, furniture, kitchen products, gifting, wrapping paper, crafts, toys, accessories and ‘mini home’ products for children.

Mikkel Grene, CEO and co-owner of Søstrene Grene, said: “At Søstrene Grene, we take pride in offering a wide array of items that embody our signature Scandi-style. Having reached over 300 stores globally, our unique shopping experience is becoming more accessible across the UK and we can’t wait to introduce this concept to Livingston.”

Inspired by the Danish concept of ‘hygge’, Søstrene Grene aims to bring a “sense of comfort and relaxation to shoppers” through its “unique in-store experience”.

UK Joint Venture partners, Norma Jacob and Richard Power, run Søstrene Grene stores across Northern Ireland, Southern England and Scotland.

Norma said: “We have high aspirations for the launch of our new Livingston store. All our Scottish openings so far have been highly anticipated and seen brilliant local responses, so we’re hopeful this next opening will be no different.”

Another shot of a Søstrene Grene store. | Luya

Richard Power added: “The Centre, Livingston has a brilliant retail offering and we’re looking forward to being a new addition. This opening is also part of our wider expansion plans to open 100 UK stores by 2030, so it’s a very exciting time.”

The new store will showcase the brand’s subdued lighting, relaxing classical music, creative product displays and signature labyrinth-style layout which invites customers to explore at a leisurely pace.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston said: “We are delighted to welcome Søstrene Grene to The Centre, Livingston which will be a fantastic addition to our existing retail offering at the shopping centre.

“The opening of the store, which follows on from the recent arrival of major brands including Scotland’s first Cinnabon and Rituals, will give shoppers another great reason to visit and treat themselves to everything from affordable Scandi-inspired homeware and furniture to gifts and toys, which is the perfect timing for Christmas.”

Founded in 1973, Søstrene Grene has more than 300 stores in 16 countries, and more continue to open.