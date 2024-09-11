A West Lothian shopping centre has confirmed that it plans to open a new 22-lane bowling alley next year.

As we revealed yesterday, Tuesday, September 10, plans have been submitted to West Lothian Council to convert the former Debenhams unit at the Centre in Livingston into a go-kart track and ten-pin bowling alley.

Hollywood Bowl has now confirmed it will open 22 state-of-the-art bowling lanes, an amusements area and a bar and diner, covering 26,000 sq ft, within the next year.

The move into more experience-led activities will add to the existing portfolio of over 150 stores and restaurants at the Centre, including Flannels, H&M, River Island, M&S, Wagamama, Nando’s and Five Guys.

The West Lothian shopping centre was purchased in November 2023 by LCP, part of M Core Property, with ambitious plans to transform the shopping centre into a “vibrant retail and leisure destination” and attract more global brands.

Neil Woodward, asset manager at LCP, said: “We are delighted to have exchanged with Hollywood Bowl to take approximately 26,000 sq ft of new leisure space at The Centre, Livingston.

“The opening of a 22-lane bowling venue next year will be a major milestone for us as we plan to expand even further into the leisure sector and also add additional retail and leisure brands to our portfolio.”

Rakesh Joshi, director of leasing at LCP, said: “The arrival of Hollywood Bowl is an exciting time for us as we begin to introduce our new leisure concept to the shopping centre.

“It will really enhance the current offering and put Livingston on the map as a top destination for visitors to shop, eat and play, and have a great day out.

“Since the start of the year we have welcomed so many fantastic retailers to The Centre, Livingston with even more announcements coming soon.”

New arrivals since the purchase by LCP include Scotland’s first Cinnabon branch, the international beauty store Rituals, BeLeaf Juice Bar, Beauty’s Inn, Pop Specs, Buzart, Afro Crest and Elite Smile Dental Clinic. Luxury home furniture retailer The Designer Rooms has also just opened with a 10,000 sq. ft. showroom.

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, and Neil Woodward, asset manager at LCP, are delighted that Hollywood Bowl will open at the West Lothian shopping centre next year. | Greg Macvean Photography

Patrick Robbertze, centre director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “It is with much excitement that we are now in a position to confirm that Hollywood Bowl will be opening at The Centre, Livingston.

“Not only is it great news for shoppers who come from all over the country to visit us but also for the local community.

“The arrival of so many fantastic new brands will really complement the existing, diverse mix of shops and restaurants currently available, from local businesses to large international brands, and allow us to ensure there’s something for everyone.”

The Debenhams store in Livingston closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not reopen once lockdown ended.

Stephen Burns, CEO of Hollywood Bowl Group, said: “We’re thrilled to be opening another Hollywood Bowl family entertainment centre in Scotland.

“Our cutting-edge technology and great bar and diner will make our Livingston location a great example of a latest generation Hollywood Bowl.

“We continue to build a strong reputation for delivering outstanding and affordable family experiences across the UK, and we can’t wait to welcome guests from Livingston to have fun and make memories together in our new state-of-the-art bowling centre.”