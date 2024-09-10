Plans to turn abandoned West Lothian store into bowling alley and go-kart track
A planning application has been submitted to West Lothian Council for the former Debenhams store in The Centre, Livingston.
The proposed development would see the ground floor occupied by the bowling alley, while the first and second floor units would be occupied by the e-go-kart track. Food and drink uses are also proposed for each unit.
The application, from LCP Retail Properties Ltd, will now go through the planning process for a development of this type, before a decision can be reached at a later date.
The Debenhams store in Livingston closed during the Covid-19 pandemic and did not reopen once lockdown ended.
The popular department store closed the doors to all of its 15 stores across Scotland in 2021.
