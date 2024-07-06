Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A busy West Lothian takeaway has been put up for sale after its owner made a decision to retire.

Livi Express, located at the Crofthead Centre in Livingston, is popular with locals for its fish and chips, pizzas and kebabs.

This site has been a successful takeaway under various guises over the past 50 years – and for the past 15 it has been traded by the current owner as Livi Express.

An advert for the business on RightBiz says: “Personal reasons and retirement present a genuine reason for sale, this opens up an opportunity for someone to take over a popular takeaway business in genuine walk-in condition, making money from day one.

“The business currently turns over an average of £12,000-£14,000 per week and operates from 14:00-23:00, 7 days. Large population within the delivery radius.

“Being so well established, the business has a consistent trade and the owner is happy to share this with any potential buyer. 17 years left on the lease and no rates to pay make it an attractive proposition. Popular with deliveries and collections. The rear prep area and car-park is perfect for separating walk-in custom and delivery drivers. There is ample customer parking to the front of the premises, shared with neighbouring businesses.”