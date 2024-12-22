27 fantastic Edinburgh restaurants picked by top food critics - from cheap eats to Michelin stars

Whether you want pub grub, fine dining or just fancy a good curry, there are many amazing restaurants in and around the city that are ready to meet your desires.

And, locals aren’t the only ones who want to try out the dining scene. Some of these restaurants, pubs and cafes have been hailed by famous food critics from across the country.

The BBC Good Food team have shared a list of best places to eat in Scotland’s capital city – from 'cheap eats' to restaurants which are a lot pricier but perfect for special occasions.

Browse our photo gallery to see what BBC Good Food deems to be the 27 of the best restaurants in Auld Reekie – and tell us your own favourites in the comments section before you go.

The Kitchin Where: 78 Commercial Quay, Leith, Edinburgh EH6 6LX. Best for: Special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Tom Kitchin's obsessive pursuit of perfection extends even to the bespoke crockery, which was specially commissioned for his Michelin-starred restaurant.

Baba Where: 130 George St, Edinburgh EH2 4JZ. Best for: Casual dining, cheap eats. BBC Good Food says: The people behind Glasgow restaurant Ox and Finch have brought their globetrotting culinary style to this Levantine-inspired brasserie, where Scottish nose-to-tail dining meets Yemeni cooking.

The Ivy on the Square Where: 6 St Andrew Square, Edinburgh EH2 2BD. Best for: Casual dining, special occasions. BBC Good Food says: Ask for a table upstairs for views over the green at St Andrew Square or take a stool at the marble-topped bar to sample a flight of fine Scotch whiskies.