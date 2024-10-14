Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two curry houses just outside Edinburgh have been named in a list of the world's best restaurants.

It comes as travel site TripAdvisor announced the winners of the Travelers’ Choice Awards 2024.

Now in its 22nd year, the coveted awards celebrate businesses that have consistently received great reviews on TripAdvisor over the last 12 months and which demonstrate a commitment to hospitality excellence.

Midlothian curry houses Itihaas and The Radhuni were among this year's winners, which places them in the top 10% rated restaurants globally.

A spokesperson for TripAdvisor said: “This reflects the excellent hospitality which Itihaas and The Radhuni provide for every guest. This is the result of real-life diners’ insights”.

Both restaurants have won a string of top local and national awards.

The Radhuni, in Loanhead, was named the UK’s top curry restaurant last year by trade magazine Curry Life and has twice won the title of Scotland’s Curry Restaurant of the Year in the British Curry Awards.

The 120-seat restaurant is one of only four Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence. This Summer it won the ‘Hidden Gem’ category for the Edinburgh, Fife and East Scotland region in the Scotsman newspaper’s Scran Awards.

Itihaas, in Dalkeith, has twice been named Restaurant of the Year by Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce. Matin Khan, founder and executive chef of both restaurants, is a former Scottish Curry Chef of the Year.

Managing Partner Habibur Khan said: “Our teams work very hard to maintain a consistently high standard of food and service throughout the year. It’s particularly gratifying to receive such praise from the people who matter most – our customers.”