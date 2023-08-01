Two award-winning Midlothian sister restaurants have blazed a culinary trail for the region in recent years – and now they are up for more national accolades.

Founder and Executive Chef of Itihaas in Dalkeith and Radhuni in Loanhead Matin Khan has been nominated as Chef of the Year, while Radhuni is in the running for Restaurant of the Year in the Curry Life Magazine Awards. These will be announced and presented at the Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, London on October 15.

Described as “the only event in the industry to promote curry chefs and British curry on an international stage,” it is due to be attended by several hundred restaurateurs, politicians, chefs, entrepreneurs and journalists.

Photo: Matin (centre) with sons Habibur (left) and Mujib.

The two family-owned and run restaurants have already won a series of national and regional awards.

Since Matin opened Itihaas in 2007, its titles have included Scotland’s Best South Asian Restaurant and Curry Chef of the Year, and Restaurant of the Year in the Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce Awards.

His son, Habibur, has managed Radhuni since it opened in 2011. Habibur is the youngest person to win a major title in the British Curry Awards.

Radhuni is one of only three Indian-style restaurants in Scotland to have been awarded an AA Rosette for culinary excellence. Regularly placed in the British Curry Awards’ Hot 100, it was named Scottish Curry Restaurant of the Year in 2020 and 2021 and in July this year took the same title in the Scottish Restaurant Awards.