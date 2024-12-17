A long-established restaurant in Edinburgh city centre has changed hands – after being run for 43 years by the same family.

Gordon’s Trattoria, a much-loved Italian eaterie on the Royal Mile, has been acquired by the group behind a number of the Capital's best-known bars and restaurants.

Gordon Scott, who opened the restaurant in 1982, recently announced his retirement and has sold the venue for an undisclosed fee to his close friend Jim Tullis, owner of Merchant Leisure.

The historic property was once the shop of legendary philanthropist James Gillespie, who went on to found the James Gillespie Hospital before his death in 1797.

In a statement, Merchant Leisure said they wish to keep this beloved local institution as it is for the time being, and continue “serving up authentic Italian cuisine made with passion and the finest ingredients”.

They added: “Locals and tourists alike have long enjoyed the restaurant’s authentic cuisine and prominent location, offering customers ‘the heart of Italy in the heart of Edinburgh”.

Merchant Leisure owns The Newsroom, The Piper’s Rest, Burgers & Beers Grillhouse and The Railbridge. Their Leith Street speakeasy, Jackson the Tailor, was recently shortlisted for a prestigious design award by the British Institute of Interior Design.

Speaking about the takeover of Gordon’s Trattoria, Arthur Mustard, Managing Director at Merchant Leisure Ltd, said: “We are very excited to announce our ownership of Gordon’s Trattoria.

“It’s such an honour to take over an Edinburgh establishment with such rich history and loyal customers. Our plan is to keep the venue as it is for now, serving authentic Italian food in the heart of Edinburgh. We look forward to welcoming new customers, as well as meeting the locals who make this restaurant so special.”