10 Edinburgh celebrities who went to James Gillespie's High School including Outlander's Sam Heughan

Published 16th Jul 2024, 15:22 BST
Updated 24th Oct 2024, 10:45 BST
Edinburgh’s James Gillespie's High School boasts some famous names among its former pupils – including a famous actor and a literary great.

If you’ve ever wondered where Outlander’s Jamie Fraser actor Sam Heughan or The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie author Dame Muriel Spark were educated, we’ve got the answers for you.

How many of the stars in our photo gallery did you know went to James Gillespie's in Edinburgh – either its former girls school, boys school, primary or the high school – and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?

Take a look through our galley to see 10 stars, including Sam Heughan, pictured, who went to Edinburgh's James Gillespie's High School.

Former James Gillespie's High School pupil Grant Stott is known as the regular King’s Theatre Edinburgh panto villain. A former radio DJ, he also now appears on the Scottish TV soap opera River City. Stott is the brother of former television presenter John Leslie.

2. Grant Stott

Former James Gillespie's High School pupil Callum Skinner is a British former track cyclist.He won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and was a member of the British team that won gold in the team sprint.

3. Callum Skinner

Robert Cavanah was born in Edinburgh and attended James Gillespie's High School, followed by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1986. He played Adam Carnegie in the ITV1 series The Royal and played Tommy Grant EastEnders. He has also starred in Outlander and The Crown, among many TV shows and films.

4. Robert Cavanah

