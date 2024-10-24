How many of the stars in our photo gallery did you know went to James Gillespie's in Edinburgh – either its former girls school, boys school, primary or the high school – and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?
1. 10 stars who went to James Gillespie's High School
Take a look through our galley to see 10 stars, including Sam Heughan, pictured, who went to Edinburgh's James Gillespie's High School. Photo: Third Party
2. Grant Stott
Former James Gillespie's High School pupil Grant Stott is known as the regular King’s Theatre Edinburgh panto villain. A former radio DJ, he also now appears on the Scottish TV soap opera River City. Stott is the brother of former television presenter John Leslie. Photo: Third Party
3. Callum Skinner
Former James Gillespie's High School pupil Callum Skinner is a British former track cyclist.He won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and was a member of the British team that won gold in the team sprint. Photo: Third Party
4. Robert Cavanah
Robert Cavanah was born in Edinburgh and attended James Gillespie's High School, followed by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1986. He played Adam Carnegie in the ITV1 series The Royal and played Tommy Grant EastEnders. He has also starred in Outlander and The Crown, among many TV shows and films. Photo: Third Party
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.