Edinburgh for sale: Stunning Bruntsfield Place flat in the building where Muriel Spark was born for sale

By Rhoda Morrison
Published 25th Jun 2024, 10:57 BST

A beautiful two bedroom flat in the building where renowned Edinburgh author Muriel Spark was born has gone on the market.

Muriel Spark, author of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, was born in her family’s flat at 160 Bruntsfield Place in February 1918, with her memories of growing up in the local area having been recorded in her autobiography Curriculum Vitae.

And now a chance to own a flat within the historically significant building has arisen, with the property having been listed for offers over £365,000.

As well as two bedrooms, the flat boasts a stunning living room, with a box room attached. It also has a large kitchen with a dedicated dining space and a bright bathroom.

For more information and to arrange to view the property, visit the ESPC website.

1. Living room

The flat has a beautiful living room with large bay windows and a fireplace.

2. Living room

The box room (currently an office) is located through a door just off the main living room.

3. Box room

The box room, which is off the living room, has a lot of potential and is currently being used as an office.

4. Kitchen

The spacious kitchen is fully equipped and has fitted cupboards.

