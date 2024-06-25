Muriel Spark, author of The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie, was born in her family’s flat at 160 Bruntsfield Place in February 1918, with her memories of growing up in the local area having been recorded in her autobiography Curriculum Vitae.
And now a chance to own a flat within the historically significant building has arisen, with the property having been listed for offers over £365,000.
As well as two bedrooms, the flat boasts a stunning living room, with a box room attached. It also has a large kitchen with a dedicated dining space and a bright bathroom.
For more information and to arrange to view the property, visit the ESPC website.
