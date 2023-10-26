Edinburgh’s James Gillespie's High School boasts an impressive list of star names among its former pupils – and even one or two legends.
How many of the celebs in our picture gallery did you know went to James Gillespie's in Edinburgh – either its former girls school, boys school, primary or the high school – and did any attend at the same time as you or your children?
1. Sam Heughan
Sam Heughan, who is known to millions thanks to his role as highland warrior Jamie Fraser in Outlander, moved to Edinburgh as a young boy so his mother could enrol at Edinburgh College of Art. He recalled in his recent memoir how big a change it was from his New Galloway birthplace, writing: “After years of living in a quiet community, my mother, my brother and I packed our belongings for what felt like a whole new world. Swapping the stable and the castle ruins for a suburban street in Edinburgh, we set about settling in for this new chapter in our lives.” The 12-year-old Heughan attended James Gillespie's High School, which he recalls as having “very strong on rules and discipline”. Photo: Third Party
2. Callum Skinner
Former James Gillespie's High School pupil Callum Skinner is a British former track cyclist.He won the silver medal in the individual sprint at the 2016 Summer Olympics, and was a member of the British team that won gold in the team sprint. Photo: Third Party
3. Robert Cavanah
Robert Cavanah was born in Edinburgh and attended James Gillespie's High School, followed by the Royal Scottish Academy of Music and Drama in 1986. He played Adam Carnegie in the ITV1 series The Royal and played Tommy Grant EastEnders. He has also starred in Outlander and The Crown, among many TV shows and films. Photo: Third Party
4. Alastair Sim
Alastair Sim famously played Ebenezer Scrooge on the big screen, and although there have been countless versions of Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol in the years since, not one has come close to Sim’s 1951 film, Scrooge. Edinburgh-born Sim, who died in 1976, was educated at James Gillespie's and George Heriot's. Photo: Third Party