Jackson The Tailor, nestled below ground on Leith Street, has been shortlisted in the BIID Interior Design Awards 2024. The only bar in Scotland to be chosen this year, the venue’s striking interior was brought to life by Collective Design, aiming to blend ‘sophistication with modernity’.
Inspired by the speakeasy culture of the early 20th century, when Old Leith Street was the centre of Edinburgh's tailoring industry, the Merchant Leisure-owned venue is based around a fictional character, Jackson, a tailor who would fit the city’s sharpest dressers – and the ambience of the venue aims to bring his persona to life.
Arthur Mustard, Managing Director at Merchant Leisure Ltd, said: “To be recognised for such a prestigious award is an absolute honour. Our aim with Jackson the Tailor is to create a suave and comfortable space to enjoy carefully crafted cocktails.
“We believe that wearing a beautifully made suit is an experience, and so is consuming a beautifully made drink. And that is what inspired the attention to detail for our striking interior.”
Take a look through our photo gallery for a look inside Jackson The Tailor.
