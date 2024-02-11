Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Edinburgh's oldest alternative rock bar described by regulars as an ‘institution’ is closing it’s doors within weeks.

Owners of the Black Bull tavern on Leith Street said they have decided to shut the bar ‘with great regret’. A date for the closure has not been confirmed but it’s expected last orders will be some time in March.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The pub, which advertises itself as Edinburgh’s original rock bar, has been a popular spot for rock and metal fans since the 1970s. It became famous after Trainspotting showed Ewan McGregor and Euan Bremner running down the steps, which tourists still do to this day.

The Black Bull on Leith Street will close within the coming weeks. The alternative rock bar has been hailed as an 'institution'

It's the latest in a string of shock closures of pubs in the Capital, amid harsh trading conditions as the cost of living crisis sends bills soaring.

Regulars expressed their disappointment at the news.

One told the Evening News: "Such a shame that one of the only alternative rock bars in Edinburgh is closing. Especially considering how much of an institution it has been to fellows and rockers alike over the years.”

“I have been going there for going on 25 years. It's a shame that it will be closed down. Hopefully whoever takes over will keep it as a rock/alternative venue, seeing as there are so few in Edinburgh these days.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Owners Greene King said staff have been relocated to other pubs in the city.