Edinburgh pubs: Popular Black Bull tavern on Leith Street announces closure 'with great regret'
Edinburgh's oldest alternative rock bar described by regulars as an ‘institution’ is closing it’s doors within weeks.
Owners of the Black Bull tavern on Leith Street said they have decided to shut the bar ‘with great regret’. A date for the closure has not been confirmed but it’s expected last orders will be some time in March.
The pub, which advertises itself as Edinburgh’s original rock bar, has been a popular spot for rock and metal fans since the 1970s. It became famous after Trainspotting showed Ewan McGregor and Euan Bremner running down the steps, which tourists still do to this day.
It's the latest in a string of shock closures of pubs in the Capital, amid harsh trading conditions as the cost of living crisis sends bills soaring.
Regulars expressed their disappointment at the news.
One told the Evening News: "Such a shame that one of the only alternative rock bars in Edinburgh is closing. Especially considering how much of an institution it has been to fellows and rockers alike over the years.”
“I have been going there for going on 25 years. It's a shame that it will be closed down. Hopefully whoever takes over will keep it as a rock/alternative venue, seeing as there are so few in Edinburgh these days.”
Owners Greene King said staff have been relocated to other pubs in the city.
A spokesperson for the Black Bull said: “Closing a pub is never an easy decision, so it is with great regret that we have decided to close the Black Bull in Edinburgh. Our focus has been on supporting our team members and we are pleased that all team members have been offered alternative roles within pubs locally. The pub will currently remain open and trading as usual over the coming weeks before we confirm a closing date in due course.”