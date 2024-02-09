Famous Willow Tea Rooms to open first Edinburgh venue on Princes Street
and live on Freeview channel 276
A famous tea room is set to open a 'quaint' venue in Edinburgh city centre.
The Willow Tea Rooms on Glasgow's Buchanan Street, which takes inspiration from architect Charles Rennie Mackintosh, is bringing it's unique brand to Princes Street later this month.
Princes Restaurant Group is taking over the city centre unit left vacant after Starbucks relocated closer to the west end.
Owners posted on social media. “Edinburgh, something quaint is coming… keep your eyes peeled for The Willow Tearooms opening later this month!”
The Original Willow Tea Rooms Building on Sauchiehall St, Glasgow which was designed by Mackintosh opened in 1903 and is now part of the National Trust for Scotland.
Princes Retaurant Group also operate Salerno Pizza in the St James Quarter.
Property developer RRH plans to reintroduce a tearoom on Hanover Street in an area once occupied by Crawford’s Tearooms.