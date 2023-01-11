A new food festival is coming to Edinburgh later this month – and it will allow locals to try dishes from some great restaurants at discounted prices.

Taking place from January 30 to February 6, 358 EAT features over 40 independent businesses all across the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For an entire week, foodies will be be able to sample what they have to offer for the price of £3, £5 and £8.

A new food festival is coming to Edinburgh in January 2023.

Among those taking part are Taco Libre, Vesta Bar & Kitchen, Tupiniquim Brasil Crepes, The Sly Fox, Vegan Soul Paradise, Bibi's Bakery, Throat Punch Coffee, Lady and The Bear, Bar Zero Zero, Babyfaced Baker, Lazeez Street Food, Dulse, Tantra, The Haggis Box, and Kilted Donut.

Organisers say the idea behind this event is to allow locals to discover new favourite spots, where partnering eateries have collectively provided a designated menu of their favourite items at a discounted price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There will be something for everyone and fitting most dietary requirements – including vegan, gluten free and halal.

Anyone purchasing a £6 ticket will get access to the special taster menu from all partnering eateries, and can visit as many of them as they like.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What’s more, the event is supporting the homeless charity Social Bite, with £1 from each ticket sale going directly towards them.

The festival is the brainchild of Katja Mäki-Komsi, who hails from Norway but has lived in Edinburgh for the last four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is where the idea for the 358 EAT food fest stems from,” she says. “In the town of Arendal they have a similar event called Spis for 100 (which translates roughly to ‘Eat for £10’), where eateries come together to highlight their skills and venue for a week long fest.

“This event sees tables filled every day as the residents of Arendal rush to take part and has been done for many years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The 358 EAT food fest is a collective effort from independent eateries across Edinburgh to say ‘HERE WE ARE AND THIS IS US!’”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit the 358 EAT website.