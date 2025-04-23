11 best Edinburgh restaurants to suit every occasion, according to The Times

Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart

Lifestyle Editor

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 16:22 BST

The Times has picked out what it considers the best places to eat in Edinburgh – and there’s something to suit every occasion, from Michelin Star dining to casual bites.

It comes hot on the heels of Scotland's capital being named as the UK’s most exciting food destination in 2025 by the Good Food Guide.

Introducing their feature, which you can read here, The Times says: ‘Edinburgh has more Michelin stars than any other city in Scotland – but each month seems to bring an ever-more exciting choice of casual options too. And if you want to escape the crowds, neighbourhood-focused food scenes in Leith, Stockbridge and Marchmont offer an alternative to the big names in the city centre’s Old Town and New Town’.

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 11 Edinburgh restaurants chosen by The Times.

Where: Address: 3 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5AB. The Times says: This 28-seat dining room has cemented Stuart Ralston's reputation as the city’s foremost chef and restaurateur, with the Michelin star to prove it.

2. Lyla - 'Best for seafood-leaning fine dining'

Where: Address: 3 Royal Terrace, Edinburgh EH7 5AB. The Times says: This 28-seat dining room has cemented Stuart Ralston's reputation as the city’s foremost chef and restaurateur, with the Michelin star to prove it. Photo: Third Party

Address: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh EH6 5JD. The Times says: Owner Roberta Hall-McCarron is one of Edinburgh’s most talented chefs, having represented Scotland in the Great British Menu, where she reached the finals and won the fish course.

3. Ardfern: 'Best for a banging brunch from a star chef'

Address: 10-12 Bonnington Road, Edinburgh EH6 5JD. The Times says: Owner Roberta Hall-McCarron is one of Edinburgh’s most talented chefs, having represented Scotland in the Great British Menu, where she reached the finals and won the fish course. Photo: Third Party

Address: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF. The Times says: The Palmerston is also that rare thing in Edinburgh: a destination restaurant where one can have three heartily portioned courses instead of ten tiny ones.

4. The Palmerston: 'Best for seasonal Scottish ingredients'

Address: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF. The Times says: The Palmerston is also that rare thing in Edinburgh: a destination restaurant where one can have three heartily portioned courses instead of ten tiny ones. Photo: Third Party

