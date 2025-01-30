Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Move over London! Restaurant review bible The Good Food Guide has just announced Edinburgh as the winner of its 'Most Exciting Food Destination award for 2025.

It comes ahead of their annual awards on Monday (February 3), which sees the cream of the UK's food and drink scene gather at Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London to compete for honours in a variety of categories.

The shortlist, recently revealed ahead of the ceremony, sees Edinburgh's Lyla shortlisted in the 'Best New Restaurant' category, while sister restaurants Timberyard & Montrose are up for the 'Drinks List of the Year' prize, and The Palmerston in the running for the 'Best Value Set Menu' award.

Despite 2024 proving a sluggish year for restaurant openings, The Good Food Guide says “Edinburgh has bucked the trend with a series of high-quality new openings building energy and momentum to outpace any other British city”.

The Guide’s co-editor, Chloë Hamilton, says of the win: ‘Every year, our coverage of Edinburgh’s dining scene ranks among the most-read content by our knowledgeable readers and this is the era in which the city is answering their voracious appetite for great restaurants at every level.’

Speaking ahead of the awards, Elizabeth Carter, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “As our dining tastes move away from heralding fine dining as the pinnacle of achievement, The Good Food Guide’s annual awards offer a broader perspective on what it means to eat out well in Britain today.

“These awards are a celebration – of restaurants that offer food we really want to eat, run by people who understand what makes us want to return time and again. As keeper of The Good Food Guide flame for the past 16 years, I’m proud to say that these awards cannot be rivalled.”

