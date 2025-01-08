Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The shortlist for The Good Food Guide Awards 2025 has been unveiled – with several Edinburgh restaurants named as finalists.

Celebrated at a glittering ceremony on Monday, February 3 at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in central London, the awards, held in partnership with OpenTable, are gearing up to name the best of emerging and established excellence in British dining.

The shortlist, which has been revealed ahead of the ceremony, sees Edinburgh's Lyla shortlisted in the 'Best New Restaurant' category, while sister restaurants Timberyard & Montrose are up for the 'Drinks List of the Year' prize, and The Palmerston in the running for the 'Best Value Set Menu' award.

Speaking ahead of the awards, Elizabeth Carter, co-editor of The Good Food Guide, said: “As our dining tastes move away from heralding fine dining as the pinnacle of achievement, The Good Food Guide’s annual awards offer a broader perspective on what it means to eat out well in Britain today.

“These awards are a celebration – of restaurants that offer food we really want to eat, run by people who understand what makes us want to return time and again. As keeper of The Good Food Guide flame for the past 16 years, I’m proud to say that these awards cannot be rivalled.”