News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest

Edinburgh bars: Stunning building dating from 1880 to be transformed into swish wine bar by Timberyard owners

Owners say new venture will be two very different offerings under one roof
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 28th Jun 2023, 11:48 BST- 2 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 11:49 BST

The owners of one of Edinburgh’s best restaurants have announced they are to open a swish new wine bar in the Capital.

The site of a former public house in Abbeyhill, built around 1880, will be the location for the latest venture for the team behind Michelin Star restaurant Timberyard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Montrose House, set to open in the autumn on Montrose Terrace, will be split on two levels, with the downstairs section becoming a plush wine bar and the upper level an intimate dining area.

Montrose House, a former public house in Edinburgh's Abbeyhill area built around 1880, will be transformed into a wine bar by the owners of Timbeyard restaurant. Photo: Gary FlockhartMontrose House, a former public house in Edinburgh's Abbeyhill area built around 1880, will be transformed into a wine bar by the owners of Timbeyard restaurant. Photo: Gary Flockhart
Montrose House, a former public house in Edinburgh's Abbeyhill area built around 1880, will be transformed into a wine bar by the owners of Timbeyard restaurant. Photo: Gary Flockhart
Most Popular

According to restaurantonline.co.uk, Montrose House’s menu will feature a selection of European-style small plates, put together by Timberyard head chef James Murray.

Speaking to the website, Jo Radford, director of Timberyard, said: “In a way we will be opening a venue with two very different offerings under one roof.

“On the ground floor will be the wine bar that Edinburgh has never had, while upstairs will be an intimate, six-table dining room.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“All our wines will be capsule free and showcase indigenous varieties from all corners of Europe.”

Set in a 19th century warehouse on Lady Lawson Street, family-run restaurant Timberyard was awarded its first Michelin Star in March this year.

Commenting on the accolade, Ben Radford, said: “The entire Timberyard team is delighted and couldn’t be more proud of such a tremendous achievement.

“Timberyard has always aimed to be at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining. The Michelin Star gives Jimmy and our team the recognition they deserve. The award also helps to firmly establish Timberyard’s place at the highest level of the country’s fine dining scene.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“To be included amongst great Edinburgh and national restaurants such as Martin Wishart’s and Lyles in London is a huge honour.”

No date has been announced yet for the opening of Montrose House, but you can check for updates on the venue’s Instagram.

Read More
Michelin star: Two more Edinburgh restaurants awarded prestigious Michelin stars...
Related topics:Edinburgh