The owners of one of Edinburgh’s best restaurants have announced they are to open a swish new wine bar in the Capital.

The site of a former public house in Abbeyhill, built around 1880, will be the location for the latest venture for the team behind Michelin Star restaurant Timberyard.

Montrose House, set to open in the autumn on Montrose Terrace, will be split on two levels, with the downstairs section becoming a plush wine bar and the upper level an intimate dining area.

Montrose House, a former public house in Edinburgh's Abbeyhill area built around 1880, will be transformed into a wine bar by the owners of Timbeyard restaurant. Photo: Gary Flockhart

According to restaurantonline.co.uk, Montrose House’s menu will feature a selection of European-style small plates, put together by Timberyard head chef James Murray.

Speaking to the website, Jo Radford, director of Timberyard, said: “In a way we will be opening a venue with two very different offerings under one roof.

“On the ground floor will be the wine bar that Edinburgh has never had, while upstairs will be an intimate, six-table dining room.

“All our wines will be capsule free and showcase indigenous varieties from all corners of Europe.”

Set in a 19th century warehouse on Lady Lawson Street, family-run restaurant Timberyard was awarded its first Michelin Star in March this year.

Commenting on the accolade, Ben Radford, said: “The entire Timberyard team is delighted and couldn’t be more proud of such a tremendous achievement.

“Timberyard has always aimed to be at the forefront of both Scottish and British dining. The Michelin Star gives Jimmy and our team the recognition they deserve. The award also helps to firmly establish Timberyard’s place at the highest level of the country’s fine dining scene.

“To be included amongst great Edinburgh and national restaurants such as Martin Wishart’s and Lyles in London is a huge honour.”