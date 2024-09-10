New Edinburgh restaurant from famous chef hailed as 'spectacular' by foodies bible
Lyla, chef-patron Stuart Ralston’s latest eatery, which occupies the Royal Terrace townhouse site of the late Paul Kitching’s 21212, was picked out for praise by The Good Food Guide.
The restaurant earned a gushing review by the website, which said “the standard of service is unimpeachable throughout as the team delivers Ralston's signature 10-course experience”.
It went on to say guests are “swept upstairs to a beautifully appointed drawing room for Champagne and canapés”, before heading downstairs, where “a sumptuous dining room awaits, blending into an entirely open kitchen at the rear”.
The “star turn”, according to the Good Food Guide's reviewer, is the duck, while the wine list is “well thought out and offers some degree of affordability”.
The gushing write up concludes by saying that, with Lyla, Ralston has “arrived at somewhere spectacular”.
Ralston, who also owns Edinburgh restaurants Aizle, Noto and Tipo, is widely considered to be one of the most gifted and innovative chefs in the UK.
