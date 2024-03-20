Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two Edinburgh venues have been named amongst the best new dining spots in the whole of the UK.

Condé Nast Traveller, the esteemed travel and lifestyle publication, searched the country to find the very best openings from 2023, and eventually selected 23 venues from all over the UK.

Eòrna (Hamilton Place) and Lyla (Royal Terrace) were two of only three new restaurants in Scotland to make the cut at the UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards, alongside the Fish Shop in Ballater, Aberdeenshire.

Edinburgh restaurants Eòrna (pictured) and Lyla have been named amongst the best new dining spots in the UK.

Introducing the prestigious awards, Condé Nast Traveller’s global director, Divia Thani, said: "Food brings so much joy to people. Since I moved to London it has been such a privilege to discover the fantastic range of culinary talent.

“Condé Nast Traveller’s inaugural UK’s Top New Restaurant Awards showcase a diverse range of talent across the United Kingdom. I am delighted to have collaborated with our renowned judges to reveal some of the best hidden gems and chefs in the British food scene.”

The winners were selected by a "distinguished" panel of expert judges from across the British food scene.

In its description of Eórna, the magazine said: “A crack chef-sommelier team are behind Edinburgh's latest and smartest fine-dining restaurant. Scot Brian Grigor cut his teeth cooking at the Balmoral Hotel, while Irishman Glen Montgomery looked after all things wine at the likes of Gleneagles' Andrew Farlie and Michelin-starred Heron, also in Edinburgh.

“Put your faith in the team and relinquish control for the evening, safe in the knowledge that you'll be getting a taste of the best of Scotland.”

As for Lyla, Condé Nast Traveller said: “There’s just one single-sitting 10-course tasting menu served at Lyla. The evening kicks off in the drawing room, where the 28 guests for the evening are offered a glass of Champagne.

“Downstairs, in the main dining room, the menu is an ode to produce from the Scottish Isles. Line-caught fish and sustainable shellfish, like halibut or local langoustines, are sourced from the surrounding waters and prepared in the open kitchen, so you can snoop on their precise preparations while you dine.