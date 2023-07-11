15 Scottish restaurants named in Good Food Guide's best 100 local restaurants - including four from Edinburgh
The title of best local restaurant in Scotland went to The Kinneuchar Inn in Kilconquhar, Fife. The Good Food Guide’s described it as being “still part of the local scene” and as a “rare example of genuine dining pub in Scotland”.
A spokesperson for the Good Food Guide said: “Our Best Local Restaurant list celebrates the places that are the beating heart of communities around Britain.
“Using reader nominations as a driving force, we inspected a great number of restaurants in Scotland to decide which ones deserved a place in the 100 Best Local Restaurants 2023.
“Some are old favourites; others are new to The Good Food Guide; all are brilliant places to eat.”
Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 Scottish venues featured in the top 100, in no particular order.