15 Scottish restaurants named in Good Food Guide's best 100 local restaurants - including four from Edinburgh

The Good Food Guide has published its list of Britain's 100 Best Local Restaurants, with 15 Scottish venues on the list.
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 11th Jul 2023, 15:28 BST
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 17:49 BST

The title of best local restaurant in Scotland went to The Kinneuchar Inn in Kilconquhar, Fife. The Good Food Guide’s described it as being “still part of the local scene” and as a “rare example of genuine dining pub in Scotland”.

A spokesperson for the Good Food Guide said: “Our Best Local Restaurant list celebrates the places that are the beating heart of communities around Britain.

“Using reader nominations as a driving force, we inspected a great number of restaurants in Scotland to decide which ones deserved a place in the 100 Best Local Restaurants 2023.

“Some are old favourites; others are new to The Good Food Guide; all are brilliant places to eat.”

Take a look through our photo gallery to see the 15 Scottish venues featured in the top 100, in no particular order.

1. The 15 Scottish restaurants in Good Food Guide's top 100

The Good Food Guide unveiled its annual list of the best local restaurants for 2023, with 15 venues from Scotland featuring in the top 100. Photo: Third Party

Where: 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS.

2. The Loveable Rogue – Glasgow

Where: 333 Great Western Road, Glasgow G4 9HS. Photo: Third Party

Where: 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA

3. Celentano’s

Where: 28-32 Cathedral Square, Glasgow G4 0XA Photo: Third Party

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF

4. The Palmerston – Edinburgh

Where: 1 Palmerston Place, Edinburgh EH12 5AF Photo: Third Party

