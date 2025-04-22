Edinburgh retro: 18 best photos of Edinburgh in 1982, including visit by the Pope

Nineteen Eighty-Two was an eventful year for Scotland’s capital city.
Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1982 – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.
1. 18 photos of life in Edinburgh in 1982
Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of life in Edinburgh in 1982, including a visit by the Pope. Photo: Third Party
2. Drumsheugh public baths 1982
People swimming at Drumsheugh public baths in Edinburgh, newly-renovated in January 1982 Photo: Hamish Campbell
3. Stephen Hendry aged 13
Young snooker player Stephen Hendry prepares to strike the cue ball in March 1982. Photo: Bill Stout
4. Nurses during ERI strike 1982
Nurses at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary had to dump waste outside the hospital during the porters and auxiliaries strike in May 1982. Photo: Hamish Campbell
