Edinburgh retro: 18 best photos of Edinburgh in 1982, including visit by the Pope

Published 22nd Apr 2025, 12:27 BST
Take a look at these incredible old photos showing Edinburgh as it was back in 1982.

Nineteen Eighty-Two was an eventful year for Scotland’s capital city.

Pope John Paul II thrilled a huge crowd at Murrayfield Stadium during a visit to Scotland, bin strikes saw rubbish pile up on the streets, and the Rolling Stones came to town.

Scroll through our picture gallery for a nostalgic trip back to 1982 – and please let us know your own memories in the comments section before you go.

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of life in Edinburgh in 1982, including a visit by the Pope.

1. 18 photos of life in Edinburgh in 1982

Take a look through our gallery to see 18 photos of life in Edinburgh in 1982, including a visit by the Pope. Photo: Third Party

People swimming at Drumsheugh public baths in Edinburgh, newly-renovated in January 1982

2. Drumsheugh public baths 1982

People swimming at Drumsheugh public baths in Edinburgh, newly-renovated in January 1982 Photo: Hamish Campbell

Young snooker player Stephen Hendry prepares to strike the cue ball in March 1982.

3. Stephen Hendry aged 13

Young snooker player Stephen Hendry prepares to strike the cue ball in March 1982. Photo: Bill Stout

Nurses at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary had to dump waste outside the hospital during the porters and auxiliaries strike in May 1982.

4. Nurses during ERI strike 1982

Nurses at Edinburgh's Royal Infirmary had to dump waste outside the hospital during the porters and auxiliaries strike in May 1982. Photo: Hamish Campbell

