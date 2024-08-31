Oasis Edinburgh tickets LIVE: How to buy tickets for Oasis 2025 gigs at Murrayfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Oasis will reform for a reunion tour in 2025 that features three Edinburgh shows - and tickets will be like gold dust. To give you the best chance of getting your hands on some, we've put together this handy guide, telling you everything you need to know.

What's all the fuss about? From the minute Oasis stormed onto the scene - in 1994, with their anthem-packed debut album, Definitely Maybe - they were on the fast-track to world domination. The band, led by lead guitarist Noel Gallagher, and his brother, lead singer Liam Gallagher, went on to become one of the most successful groups of the Britpop era of the mid-1990s before their bitter split in 2009, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Now, over a decade later, the brothers Gallagher have put their differences aside and will reunite for the Oasis Live 25 world tour. The news sent the internet into meltdown with fans going 'mad for it'. Since that big announcement on Tuesday, the band have added additional dates, including a third gig in Edinburgh.

Where and when are Oasis playing in 2025?

4, 5 July - Cardiff, Principality Stadium; 11, 12, 16, 19, 20 July - Manchester, Heaton Park; 25, 26, 30 July and 2, 3 August - London, Wembley Stadium; 8, 9, 12 August - Edinburgh, Murrayfield Stadium; 16, 17 August - Dublin, Croke Park

When is the pre-sale?

A pre-sale will take place on Friday (August 30). Oasis said they received “an unprecedented volume” of entries to a ballot for tickets – which closed at 7pm on Wednesday.

A post on their page on social media platform X read: “We are aware that many of you are still waiting on a confirmation email. Rest assured they are on their way, as we process an unprecedented volume of entries. Everyone who has filled out the ballot form by 7pm BST today, Wednesday, August 28, will receive an email where they can confirm their entry in the ballot.”

Those entering the ballot were being asked to name the band’s original drummer, with the correct answer being Tony McCarroll, who drummed with the band from their formation until 1995. Entrants were also asked how many times they have seen the band.

When are tickets going on general sale?

Tickets for the UK shows will go on general sale at 9am on Saturday (August 31). Fans can bookmark the link for the special Oasis Tour pages on SeeTickets.

How much will tickets cost?

Pitch standing - £135 (£151 including fees); Seats - Ranges from £65 (£73 including fees) to £185 (£206 including fees).

Any good tips to get tickets?

There are ways to improve your chances of getting your hands on one of the much-desired tickets. Joshua Houston, from Household Quotes, has revealed five hacks on how to increase the speed of your internet connection.

Outdated devices - After owning an appliance like a smartphone or laptop for a long time, they begin to slow down. This can be for several reasons, one of the main ones is that new applications are more demanding, and therefore require more storage. Your electrical appliances can also be vulnerable to viruses, and links that you click can slow down your device. So when you enter that dreaded queue, you’ll find yourself behind everyone else. The best way to ensure that your devices are running at as quick a speed as possible is by having virus protection software installed, and up-to-date devices.

Channel overcrowding - Channel overcrowding is where multiple devices that are connected to your internet connection are being used at the same time. This slows down the speed of your wi-fi, so when going to buy those Oasis tickets on Saturday, make sure no one else in your household is using the internet.

Sit near your router - The further you are from your internet router, the poorer your connection will be. When looking to book Oasis tickets, the last thing you want is less than three connection bars or in a worst-case scenario zero. So get as close to your router as possible to give your device the best internet connection possible.

Turn on and off your wi-fi and devices - Before the Oasis tickets go on sale on Saturday, make sure to do a restart of your wi-fi equipment. Turn off the power to the wi-fi box, and other devices, then wait at least a minute before turning them back on. This can help optimize the performance of your internet connection, whilst allowing your devices to update to fix any bug issues that might affect speed. Disconnecting your wi-fi on your device and not then reconnecting it is another way to ensure that it’s at the fastest speed possible.

Switch to mobile data - Not everyone has fast internet speeds in their home, so it might be a good option to switch to your mobile data. You can test your wi-fi speed using the internet, so test both your home broadband and your mobile data to see which is the fastest. Mobile data would be particularly good if you live in an area which has good 5G accessibility.