Oasis Edinburgh tickets: How much tickets cost for Oasis 2025 reunion gigs at Murrayfield Stadium
Liam and Noel Gallagher put their bitter sibling rivalry behind them as they announced the Oasis Live 25 tour on Tuesday, including two massive outdoor concerts at Murrayfield Stadium on Friday 8 and Saturday 9 August.
Confirming the news in a statement, Oasis said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”
The UK and Ireland tour kicks off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium and also visits Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.
A ticket pre-sale will be held on Friday (August 30), ahead of Saturday’s general sale. Ballot registration is open now and will close at 7pm tonight (August 28). Tickets are limited to four per household.
Now, the ticket prices have been revealed for the band's Edinburgh shows, which are certain to sell out in seconds.
Promoters MCD have confirmed tickets prices will start from £72.96, plus booking fees.
Oasis, who formed in 1991 and are known for hits including Wonderwall, Don’t Look Back In Anger and Champagne Supernova, are no strangers to Edinburgh. They played an intimate show at La Belle Angele in 1994 before performing for tens of thousands at Murrayfield Stadium in both 2000 and 2009.
