Deliveroo has announced the winners of the Restaurant Awards 2024 – and no fewer than eight Edinburgh eateries have emerged victorious.

The awards celebrate the best and most loved independent restaurants across the UK and Ireland – from local independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes, cuisines, and flavours in between.

Local restaurants beat off stiff competition from across Scotland after Deliveroo food fans voted with their hearts (and stomachs) for their favourite local establishments.

The awards saw Edinburgh’s locally-loved gourmet burger restaurant, Luxford Burgers, take home not one but two regional gongs including Independent Restaurant of the Year in Scotland 2024 and Best Burger in Scotland, after customers cast their votes online to help decide the winners. Founded in 2020, Luxford quickly became a hit with locals thanks to its use of fresh, local produce and mouth watering burger menu which offers beef, chicken and vegetarian varieties.

A further seven restaurants were recognised in the region’s best cuisine awards, including Fresh Mex (Best Mexican) and Matto Pizza (Best Pizza). The Best Indian & Nepalese award went to Chaakoo, Maki & Ramen won Best Japanese in Scotland and Salt & Chilli was named Best Chinese in Scotland. Meanwhile, the Best Chicken in Scotland gong went to Buck’s Bar and Ting Thai won the Best Thai in Scotland award.

Alex Galpin, Founder of Luxford Burgers, said: “What an absolute dream to have won this award! We've been proudly serving our burgers to the Edinburgh community since 2020, and we are truly grateful to our loyal customers and partners like Deliveroo for being on the journey with us as we have opened delivery in Glasgow, Manchester, Nottingham and Leeds over the past two years.

“We certainly have ambitions to expand the business even more widely across the UK, and this award and recognition will help us do exactly that."

This year saw a total of 60 awards up for grabs, including the highly coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year, which was won by Dublin-based Greek restaurant Yeeros, and a number of ‘above and beyond categories’, including Beating Heart of the Community, Rider Love, Most Sustainable Restaurant and Customer Innovation.

Over 66,000 votes were cast by loyal customers over a two-week period to crown no less than 50 regional cuisine-led winners from Best Thai to Best Burger, Best Pizza, Best Chicken and beyond. Votes were cast across five regions in the UK and Ireland (London, South England & Wales, North England & East Midlands, Scotland and Ireland) by hungry fans keen to show support for their favourite local restaurants.