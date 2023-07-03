News you can trust since 1873
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
‘Fuel finder’ scheme to be launched to help drivers find cheap petrol
Emmerdale star dies following private dementia battle
Little Miss Sunshine actor Alan Arkin dies aged 89
Double murder investigation launched after two people stabbed to death
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs

Edinburgh pubs: Buck's Bar to open second ‘rock’n'roll’ themed bar and restaurant in Hanover Street

The latest Buck’s Bar in Edinburgh is set to be the popular chain’s fifth venue in Scotland
Gary Flockhart
By Gary Flockhart
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 11:27 BST- 1 min read
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 11:27 BST

Hot on the heels of their first Edinburgh venue, a rock’n’roll themed bar and restaurant is set to open a second location in the city centre.

Buck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another venue is opening on Hanover Street.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They serve up gigantic portions of buttermilk fried chicken burgers, wings, and waffles. It will also act as a bar, with a wide drink selection that includes cocktails, ice cream floats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Buck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another Edinburgh venue is opening on Hanover Street. Photos: Buck's BarBuck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another Edinburgh venue is opening on Hanover Street. Photos: Buck's Bar
Buck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another Edinburgh venue is opening on Hanover Street. Photos: Buck's Bar
Most Popular

Buck’s Bar has won over diners in Glasgow, where it has three venues spread across the city, on West Regent Street, the Trongate and Cathcart Road.

The new Edinburgh restaurant will be the chain’s fifth location in Scotland.

The business announced its new venue on social media. In a post on their Facebook page, Buck’s Bar wrote: “We are delighted to confirm that Buck’s Bar No.5 is on the way! Edinburgh, get ready for our second Buck’s Bar in the capital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our new location is at 90 Hanover Street (formerly La Rusticana). Let’s Get BUCK’D Up.”

Buck's Bar are yet to share the opening date for the Hanover Street eatery.

Read More
Edinburgh’s ‘Top 10 burger restaurants’ according to TripAdvisor reviews – inclu...
Related topics:EdinburghGlasgow