Hot on the heels of their first Edinburgh venue, a rock’n’roll themed bar and restaurant is set to open a second location in the city centre.

Buck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another venue is opening on Hanover Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They serve up gigantic portions of buttermilk fried chicken burgers, wings, and waffles. It will also act as a bar, with a wide drink selection that includes cocktails, ice cream floats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Buck’s Bar opened on Grindlay Street in April – and now they have announced another Edinburgh venue is opening on Hanover Street. Photos: Buck's Bar

Buck’s Bar has won over diners in Glasgow, where it has three venues spread across the city, on West Regent Street, the Trongate and Cathcart Road.

The new Edinburgh restaurant will be the chain’s fifth location in Scotland.

The business announced its new venue on social media. In a post on their Facebook page, Buck’s Bar wrote: “We are delighted to confirm that Buck’s Bar No.5 is on the way! Edinburgh, get ready for our second Buck’s Bar in the capital.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our new location is at 90 Hanover Street (formerly La Rusticana). Let’s Get BUCK’D Up.”