A popular fried chicken restaurant is set to open in Edinburgh , after winning the hearts of Glasgow diners. Buck’s Bar will open later this month in a venue on Grindlay Street. The rock’n’roll themed restaurant serves up gigantic portions of buttermilk fried chicken burgers, wings, and waffles. It also acts as a bar, with a wide drink selection that includes cocktails, ice cream floats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Buck’s Bar has won over diners in Glasgow, where it has three venues spread across the city, on West Regent Street, the Trongate and Cathcart Road. The new Edinburgh restaurant will be the chain’s fourth location in Scotland. The business announced its long-awaited Edinburgh opening date on Instagram, by sharing a video of a delicious-looking fried chicken burger being made inside the new venue. Buck’s Bar Edinburgh is set to open on Grindlay Street on Friday, April 14.