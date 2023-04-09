News you can trust since 1873
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
2 days ago S-Club 7 singer Paul Cattermole dies
1 day ago 1978 film Grease gets TV reboot - all you need to know
1 day ago Sperm whale dies after washing ashore on England’s east coast
1 day ago Guest list revealed for King Charles III’s coronation
1 day ago Tributes pour in after S Club 7 star Paul Cattermole dies at 46
1 day ago Paul O’Grady moved to tears on final scenes of For The Love of Dogs

Buck's Bar Edinburgh: New rock'n'roll themed restaurant serving fried chicken to open in Grindlay Street

Restaurant chain Buck’s Bar to serve up American-style cuisine in new Edinburgh venue

Anna Bryan
By Anna Bryan
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 16:59 BST

A popular fried chicken restaurant is set to open in Edinburgh, after winning the hearts of Glasgow diners. Buck’s Bar will open later this month in a venue on Grindlay Street. The rock’n’roll themed restaurant serves up gigantic portions of buttermilk fried chicken burgers, wings, and waffles. It also acts as a bar, with a wide drink selection that includes cocktails, ice cream floats and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic milkshakes.

Buck’s Bar has won over diners in Glasgow, where it has three venues spread across the city, on West Regent Street, the Trongate and Cathcart Road. The new Edinburgh restaurant will be the chain’s fourth location in Scotland. The business announced its long-awaited Edinburgh opening date on Instagram, by sharing a video of a delicious-looking fried chicken burger being made inside the new venue. Buck’s Bar Edinburgh is set to open on Grindlay Street on Friday, April 14.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Buck's Bar, which focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers, will open in Edinburgh later this month.Buck's Bar, which focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers, will open in Edinburgh later this month.
Buck's Bar, which focuses on American-style food, including wings, waffles and burgers, will open in Edinburgh later this month.
GlasgowEdinburghAmerican