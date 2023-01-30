Edinburgh bars: Glasgow’s Buck's Bar teases new ‘rock’n'roll’ venue coming to Scotland’s capital soon
The latest Buck’s Bar is set to be the popular chain’s fourth venue in Scotland
A Glasgow-based ‘rock’n'roll bar’ has teased the opening of a brand new venue in Edinburgh.
Buck’s Bar, which focuses on American-style food – including wings, waffles and burgers – as well as delicious cocktails, took to social media on Monday (January 30) to suggest they will be coming to Scotland's capital city soon.
The hugely-popular eatery already has venues on West Regent Street, Trongate and Cathcart Road in Glasgow.
It is not yet known where in Edinburgh Buck’s Bar will be located.
On Monday, they suggested a fourth venue is soon to open in Edinburgh after they shared a photo of the Greyfriars Bobby statue with the caption: “Stay tuned buckers. Bucks Bar 4 coming soon”.
Buck’s Bar offers an Express Lunch menu at their Glasgow eateries for £11, Monday to Friday, from 12pm to 2pm.
It includes Chicken Popcorn or 4 Wings or Haloumi Nuggets, with a choice of fries or slaw. The deal includes a glass of draught soft drink or juice. Diners can upgrade to any burger on the menu for an extra £4.
They also host live music every Saturday from 8pm at their West Regent Street and Trongate venues.