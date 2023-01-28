Dry January is almost over, so here are 12 Edinburgh cocktail bars where you can enjoy a long-awaited drink.
February is nearly upon us, so after 31 days of avoiding alcohol, many Dry January participants will be looking forward to their first drink of 2023.
If you’re planning a booze-fuelled night out to celebrate, Edinburgh is the perfect place to do it, as the city is filled with stylish cocktail bars serving up creative and delicious inventions. Even if you’ve decided to continue your resolution into February, these bars are still worth a visit, as many also serve mocktails.
1. Dragonfly
This 20s-style bar-lounge was recently named as one of the top 10 cocktail bars in Europe. Dragonfly has a carefully cultivated cocktail list, but their expert bartenders can also make bespoke drinks, based on your needs and wants. The bar can be found just off Grassmarket in West Port.
Photo: Google
2. Panda & Sons
Disguised as a barber shop, this speakeasy cocktail bar has been ranked as one of the top 10 cocktail bars in the UK. The drinking hole on Edinburgh's Queen Street serves up a variety of inventive cocktails, as well as craft beer and wine.
Photo: Panda & Sons
3. Hey Palu
Cocktails take centre stage on the drinks menu at Hey Palu, an Italian inspired bar on Edinburgh's Bread Street. The bar's creations are inspired by the aperitivo style of drinking with Vermouths, amari, bitters and aperitivi featuring throughout the cocktail selection.
Photo: other
4. Lucky Liquor Co.
This quirky and stylish Edinburgh bar on Queen Street has an ever-changing menu of specialist cocktails. The bartenders at the venue select 13 bottles of spirits, which they use to make an exclusive menu only available for 13 weeks, before creating an entirely new selection.
Photo: Facebook