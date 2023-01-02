Dry January 2023 - your views online

Euan Cunningham

Not, perhaps, this time round, the best month to do this. Licensed trade facing its biggest challenge ever…

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michelle A Mead

Sad that people don't make the distinction between drinking alcohol and being drunk.

Craig Sutherland

I'll be doing dry January. Only because I'll have just finished "Can't remember December"!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Allan Brooks

Daft idea, especially for Scots. It would mean you can't have a drink to see in the New Year, then there's Burns Night. Maybe dry February (it's a short month!)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jan Hunter

I always do dry January, it lets my liver recover from December excesses!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Trefor Williams

Just what the pubs need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Bunting

31 days? oh, sorry I read that wrong! I thought it said 31 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Darren Priestley

New Year’s Day is a day of celebration and a good bevvy, then we have the footy on January 2 – pretty much goosed every year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Amanda Huggan

Don't drink alcohol, so I wish people well with this.

Advertisement Hide Ad

William Orr

Wonderful! Pubs and clubs have had a hard time over the last two years - let’s have a dry January to help them out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Paul Brydon

No, January is the pits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Farm fears

Gorgie Farm is set to close over ‘significant financial challenges’

Advertisement Hide Ad

Louise Wilson

It’s really sad. I worked there when I was younger as a young farmer. I also worked as a nanny and would go regularly. We went with my youngest daughter and we’re a bit saddened with it now. There really was not a lot to see or do. A lot of the magic has gone. I do agree if you do the cafe up that would really help. We were at a soft play this morning and it’s the cafe that keeps us going back there. The play area needs to be done up too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lisa Smith

Sad to hear, as I have visited many times through the years. Hopefully the cash can be raised and they will be safe; if not, hope all the animals can find loving homes to move on to. Sad for all the staff too; must be difficult and a worrying time – all the best to them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Diane Bell

There’s little to see/do there nowadays, sadly. A bit of an upgrade and a smallish charge for entry would certainly help but it needs to be run as a business.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mica Koehlmos

The biggest problem is the very basic cafe…fix that and the yummy mummy brigade will come in and spend money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Spence

How about getting some money from the cycle lanes, then give it to the farm. Then money well spent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stephanie Wilson

My kids and I loved this place. I always thought they should have charged more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kyle Danko

Happens every year, the place sadly isn't viable - put it out of its misery.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vicky Scanlin

The council want the land for student accommodation. Let's not give them it. The farm is needed by so many children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Charlie Craig

As a farm worker there I can’t express how devastating this news is.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Martin Brownlee

There must be a long term solution, it’s an invaluable part of the communit. Big businesses in the area and CEC should do everything they can to support the farm, make it a hub for the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tony Maverick Henry

I'll take an alpaca if they're up for grabs!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Peter Anderson

Everything should be shut down and nobody or any business should ask for money for homeless people, care homes, schools, roads, lighting etc, so the council can increase their percentage into the tram project! You know it makes sense.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh trams

Free travel for under-22s and over-60s should be funded by Scottish Government, says Lothian Tory MSP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert Howlieson

The council should just stop funding it for the trams. A waste of money that could be used for other priorities. After all, they can use a bus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Julie Starr

The kids love it. They now have a warm dry place to hang out in the evenings rather than parks. Obviously groups of them terrorising people on the bus…it’s a new pastime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Write to the Edinburgh Evening News

We welcome your thoughts. Write to [email protected]ews.com including name, address and phone number – we won’t print full details. Keep letters under 300 words, with no attachments. If referring to an article, include date, page number and heading.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Subscribe