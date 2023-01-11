An Edinburgh city centre restaurant has announced that it will not be reopening its doors in 2023. Superico Restaurant, at 83 Hanover Street, has posted on its social media that, due to rising costs, it will no longer be able to stay open.

The statement said: “This is not something that we ever wished to post, but unfortunately our Superico Restaurant doors will not be re-opening for 2023. Coming out of covid with the ability to welcome everyone back to the restaurant has been truly wonderful, however times are just a little too tough now with costs rising.

"Not all is lost, as our team will still be mastering those cocktails along at Bar 99 just along the road where you will be able to continue the fun in 2023! We would like to thank all of our fantastic staff, customers and suppliers for supporting our restaurant over the recent years and we hope that we get to see you all again soon.”

