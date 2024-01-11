Locals who vote for their favourite Edinburgh restaurant will be in with a chance to win £500 in-app credit on the Deliveroo app

Twenty Edinburgh restaurants and takeaways have been shortlisted for the Deliveroo Restaurant Awards 2024, celebrating the best and most loved restaurants up and down the country.

The awards recognise Deliveroo’s most popular local partners, from independent burger joints to neighbourhood sushi restaurants and all the dishes and flavours in between. Voting is now open, allowing locals to vote for their favourite restaurant across a range of categories, including Best Thai, Best Pizza and the coveted Independent Restaurant of the Year award.

People can vote until midnight on January 21 and those that participate are automatically entered into a draw to win £500 in-app credit. Customer votes will determine five Regional Restaurant of the Year winners who will then be automatically entered into the final shortlist for the Independent Restaurant of the Year, which will be decided by a panel of judges.

Media personality and takeaway aficionado, Rylan Clark has been enlisted to judge the Beating Heart of the Community award- a new category for 2024. Rylan said: “As a takeaway connoisseur and one of Deliveroo’s most loyal customers, I’m so excited to be involved in the 2024 Restaurant Awards. It's no secret I love a cheeky takeaway, so I can’t wait to join the judging panel and help choose the deserving winner of the Beating Heart of the Community category.”

Will Shu, chief executive and founder of Deliveroo, said: “This year’s awards are bigger and better than ever and we are delighted to have Rylan joining our judging panel. The Restaurant Awards are designed to give our customers the chance to champion and celebrate the wealth of great food right on their doorstep - so get voting to see your favourite spots snap up the titles.”

1 . Ting Thai Nominated for the Best Thai and Independent Restaurant of the Year awards, Ting Thai brings authentic Thai street food to Scotland's capital. Starting out as a pop-up at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival, it now has four restaurants across Edinburgh and Glasgow with plans to move into London in November.

2 . Salt & Chilli Nominated for Best Chinese and the Independent Restaurant of the Year awards, Salt & Chilli brings a taste of Hong Hong's frills-free street food to Edinburgh's St James Quarter. Owner and celebrity chef Jimmy Lee can often be seen cooking on ITV This Morning or sharing TikTok videos of his recipes.

3 . Luxford Burgers Established in October 2020, Luxford Burgers has a mission to provide Edinburgh with 'real' gourmet burgers. Shortlisted for Best Burger & American and the Independent Restaurant of the Year awards, the company started their journey making burgers for delivery in a converted shipping container in the heart of Leith and have continued to expand across the country.

4 . Crolla's Gelateria Crolla's Gelateria is an award-winning family company that has been producing traditional Italian Gelato for over a century. Nominated for Best Dessert, Crolla's Gelateria started off in 1985 when Serafino Crolla exchanged the warm sunshine of Italy for the less predictable climates of Scotland, setting up his first shop in Queen Mary Street, Glasgow.