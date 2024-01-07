We’re spoilt for choice in Edinburgh when it comes to eating out. And though we said farewell to several popular businesses in 2023 we also welcomed a wide range of new establishments, from the unique Port of Leith Distillery, a rock n roll themed bar and grill in the city centre, to a Stockbridge bakery that became so popular people were queuing up to two hours for a croissant.
In part one of this list we will look at 13 new businesses that are worth checking out.
1. Shish
Turkish restaurant, Shish, opened in February last year in Potterrow, Newington. Highlights on the menu include Karisik Izgara (traditional mixed grill platter with chargrilled lamb and chicken, lamb ribs, chicken thigh, succulent meatballs and adana kebab), Tire Kofte (skewered tomato infused kofte served with buttery tomato sauce and garlic yoghurt) and Kusbasili Pidi (Turkish style flatbread topped with cubes of beef, capsicums and tomato). Photo: Shish
2. Skua
Skua in St Stephen Street, Stockbridge opened in March 2023 and is the latest venture by chef duo Tomás Gormley and Sam Yorke, who manage the acclaimed Heron restaurant in Leith. The eatery offers a menu of small plates inspired by the seasons as well as a drinks list of cocktails, beers, spirits and wines. Photo: Skua
3. Port of Leith Distillery
The UK’s first vertical distillery opened in September last year and has been described as the biggest tourist attraction to be built in Leith for decades. Although whisky will be the main thing on people’s minds when they visit, the distillery also offers a range of stylish small plates from Clava Brie Tartiflette to Arbroath Smokie Scotch Egg. Photo: LISA FERGUSON
4. Slice of Greece
Opening in Morrison Street in early 2023, Slice of Greece “brings the Greek patisserie tradition and 25 years of experience in dessert making to Edinburgh.” From traditional baklava, Black Forest gateauxs, unique birthday cakes, this patisserie has you covered. Photo: Slice of Greece