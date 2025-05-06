Edinburgh retro 80s: These 15 old Edinburgh photos from 1988 will stir many memories

Scroll through our photo gallery and take a nostalgic trip back to the late 80s. And before you go, please let us know your own memories of 1988 in the comments section.
1. 15 photos of Edinburgh in 1988
Scroll through our photo gallery and journey back to 1988. Photo: Third Party
2. Super Ally and a different kind of ball
Lady Dunpark ('Butterfly Queen') and Rangers footballer Ally McCoist ('Dragonfly King') in fancy dress at the Sheraton hotel for the Butterfly Ball, in aid of the Marie Curie cancer care charity in December 1988. Photo: Denis Straughan
3. The Diggers painting unveiled 1988
Athletic Arms regular Sandy Dick sees himself as others see him when Edinburgh artist Margaret Milne unveils her painting The Diggers Triptych 1988 at the legendary Edinburgh pub in November 1988. Photo: Alan Macdonald
4. Crowne Plaza gap-site 1988
In December 1988, the Niddry Street/High Street gap-site was confirmed as the location for a new Edinburgh hotel (then called the Scandic Crown), which is now known as the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Hamish Campbell
