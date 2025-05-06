Edinburgh retro 80s: These 15 old Edinburgh photos from 1988 will stir many memories

These incredible photos show Edinburgh as it looked in the 1988.

This retro photo gallery takes you on a journey down memory lane, back to 1988, to see just how much Scotland’s capital city has changed since then.

Scroll through our photo gallery and take a nostalgic trip back to the late 80s.

2. Super Ally and a different kind of ball

Lady Dunpark ('Butterfly Queen') and Rangers footballer Ally McCoist ('Dragonfly King') in fancy dress at the Sheraton hotel for the Butterfly Ball, in aid of the Marie Curie cancer care charity in December 1988. Photo: Denis Straughan

3. The Diggers painting unveiled 1988

Athletic Arms regular Sandy Dick sees himself as others see him when Edinburgh artist Margaret Milne unveils her painting The Diggers Triptych 1988 at the legendary Edinburgh pub in November 1988. Photo: Alan Macdonald

4. Crowne Plaza gap-site 1988

In December 1988, the Niddry Street/High Street gap-site was confirmed as the location for a new Edinburgh hotel (then called the Scandic Crown), which is now known as the Crowne Plaza. Photo: Hamish Campbell

