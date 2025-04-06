Edinburgh Retro: 33 fascinating pictures of growing up in the Capital in the mid-1970s

By Ian Swanson
Published 6th Apr 2025, 04:45 BST

There were sand castle competitions on the beach, sports days, fireworks and even a visit from Doctor Who.

Here’s a fascinating collection of pictures selected fro the Evening News archives of how youngsters enjoyed themselves in the mid-1970s. It wasn’t all fun though - as one picture reminds us, children were sometimes living in poor housing conditions in these days too.

Scroll through the old photos and get a gimpse of life as it was in Edinburgh 50 years ago.

Children take part in the Portobello Festival's sand castle Ccompetition in June 1973

1. Sand castle competition

Children take part in the Portobello Festival's sand castle Ccompetition in June 1973 | TSPL Photo: T Souness

Children sitting on the paved area of the Ross bandstand join in during Children's Hour in West Princes Street Gardens Edinburgh in July 1973.

2. Children's Hour at Ross Bandstand

Children sitting on the paved area of the Ross bandstand join in during Children's Hour in West Princes Street Gardens Edinburgh in July 1973. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Children crowd around the baby elephant at the Gylemuir in Edinburgh after the Circus Hoffman was cancelled in July 1973.

3. Circus cancelled

Children crowd around the baby elephant at the Gylemuir in Edinburgh after the Circus Hoffman was cancelled in July 1973. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Families wrap up warm to enjoy the fireworks display at Meadowbank stadium in Edinburgh in November 1973.

4. Fireworks at Meadowbank

Families wrap up warm to enjoy the fireworks display at Meadowbank stadium in Edinburgh in November 1973. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

