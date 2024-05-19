Edinburgh Retro: 31 fascinating photos of the city's roads, cars and traffic in the 1970s

By Ian Swanson
Published 19th May 2024, 04:45 BST

A look back at life in the Capital 50 years ago

The cars are different and many of the streets will have changed a lot too in the past 50 years.

Have a look at this selection of fascinating photos from the Evening News archive to get a glimpse of everyday life out and about on the roads of Edinburgh five decades ago.

A woman with a baby braves the traffic at Haymarket in August 1971.

1. Haymarket

A woman with a baby braves the traffic at Haymarket in August 1971. Photo: Bill Stout

Photo Sales
The top the Lawnmarket, Edinburgh, in September 1971.

2. Lawnmarket

The top the Lawnmarket, Edinburgh, in September 1971. Photo: George Smith

Photo Sales
Pedestrian crossing at the junction of Roseburn Terrace and Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, in July 1970.

3. Roseburn Terrace / Corstorphine Road

Pedestrian crossing at the junction of Roseburn Terrace and Corstorphine Road, Edinburgh, in July 1970. Photo: Stan Warburton

Photo Sales
Cars, lorries and other traffic in Market Street, Edinburgh, in August 1971.

4. Market Street

Cars, lorries and other traffic in Market Street, Edinburgh, in August 1971. Photo: TSPL

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:EdinburghTrafficCars

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.