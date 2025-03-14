1. Cameron Toll food court
The Fast Food Court in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout
2. Dario's Diner
Interior of Dario's Diner, a restaurant in Edinburgh's Lothian Raod, in August 1985. | TSPL Photo: Bill Newton
3. Lancers Indian restaurant
Badrul Hassain, head chef at of Lancers Indian restaurant in Stockbridge Edinburgh, June 1985. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell
4. Aye Japanese restaurant
Although catering to European culture, Aye Japanese restaurant in Queen Street Edinburgh, also provided traditional Oriental seating, May 1985. | TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie