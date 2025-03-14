Edinburgh Retro: 18 great pictures of eating out in the mid-1980s: restaurants and bars from Howtowdie to Gilded Balloon

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST
Updated 16th Mar 2025, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh has an amazing variety of places eat - something to suit almost every taste.

Here are some old pictures selected from the Evening News archive of the restaurants and bars which were thriving in the city in the mid 1980s.

Scroll through and get a flavour of what it was like going out to eat in the Capital four decades ago.

The Fast Food Court in Edinburgh shopping centre Cameron Toll in December 1985.

1. Cameron Toll food court

| TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

Interior of Dario's Diner, a restaurant in Edinburgh's Lothian Raod, in August 1985.

2. Dario's Diner

| TSPL Photo: Bill Newton

Badrul Hassain, head chef at of Lancers Indian restaurant in Stockbridge Edinburgh, June 1985.

3. Lancers Indian restaurant

| TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell

Although catering to European culture, Aye Japanese restaurant in Queen Street Edinburgh, also provided traditional Oriental seating, May 1985.

4. Aye Japanese restaurant

| TSPL Photo: Jack Crombie

