Edinburgh Retro: 29 great pictures of growing up in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s

By Ian Swanson
Published 17th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST

Childhood years are almost by definition the most formative time of our lives - and often provide us with our strongest memories.

So what was like it growing up in Edinburgh 60 or 70 years ago? Much has changed but much is almost the same.

Not many children today would play marbles in the street, get a ride on an elephant or find themselves at a sale of work.

But splashing in the sea or making sand pies at Portobello or enjoying an ice cream in Princes Street Gardens are as familiar today as they were all these years ago.

Here is a selection of photographs drawn from the Evening News archive of children in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of life in Edinburgh at that time.

Children playing on the chute at Portobello in its heyday - July 1966

1. Portobello chute

Children playing on the chute at Portobello in its heyday - July 1966 | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

The pond with goldfish was the familiar centrepiece on the ground floor of the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street, Edinburgh, December 1964

2. Royal Museum of Scotland

The pond with goldfish was the familiar centrepiece on the ground floor of the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street, Edinburgh, December 1964 | TSPL

Children by the chip van in Niddrie, Edinburgh 1960

3. The Chippie, Niddrie

Children by the chip van in Niddrie, Edinburgh 1960 | TSPL Photo: Joseph McKenzie

Girls in a cookery class at Portobello Secondary School in 1953

4. Cookery class

Girls in a cookery class at Portobello Secondary School in 1953 | TSPL

