So what was like it growing up in Edinburgh 60 or 70 years ago? Much has changed but much is almost the same.

Not many children today would play marbles in the street, get a ride on an elephant or find themselves at a sale of work.

But splashing in the sea or making sand pies at Portobello or enjoying an ice cream in Princes Street Gardens are as familiar today as they were all these years ago.

Here is a selection of photographs drawn from the Evening News archive of children in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s.

Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of life in Edinburgh at that time.

1 . Portobello chute Children playing on the chute at Portobello in its heyday - July 1966 | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

2 . Royal Museum of Scotland The pond with goldfish was the familiar centrepiece on the ground floor of the Royal Museum of Scotland in Chambers Street, Edinburgh, December 1964 | TSPL

3 . The Chippie, Niddrie Children by the chip van in Niddrie, Edinburgh 1960 | TSPL Photo: Joseph McKenzie

4 . Cookery class Girls in a cookery class at Portobello Secondary School in 1953 | TSPL