So what was like it growing up in Edinburgh 60 or 70 years ago? Much has changed but much is almost the same.
Not many children today would play marbles in the street, get a ride on an elephant or find themselves at a sale of work.
But splashing in the sea or making sand pies at Portobello or enjoying an ice cream in Princes Street Gardens are as familiar today as they were all these years ago.
Here is a selection of photographs drawn from the Evening News archive of children in the Capital in the 1950s and 1960s.
Scroll through the pictures and get a flavour of life in Edinburgh at that time.
