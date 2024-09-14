This selection of old photographs from the Evening News archives show Edinburgh University’s Rectorial election had become a big event, as were charity fundraising stunts - from “horizontal climbing” to smashing up pianos.
There were also student protests over issues such as the Vietnam war and in support of causes like housing campaign Shelter.
Scroll through these pictures to get a flavour of student life in the Capital back in the 1950s and 1960s.
1. College of Art annual revel
Edinburgh College of Art students at their annual revel in December 1967. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand
2. Student art
As part of the Edinburgh University Student Charity Appeal in April 1966, students presented their own art exhibition outside the Royal Scottish Academy. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
3. Alexander Fleming as Rector
Bacteriologist and Nobel laureate Sir Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, is carried by students from the McEwan Hall after being installed as Rector of Edinburgh University in 1951. | TSPL
4. Bread and cheese lunch
Two Edinburgh students have a bread and cheese lunch as part of the Shelter charity campaign in October 1968. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan
