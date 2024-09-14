Edinburgh Retro: 21 amazing pictures of student life in the 1950s and 1960s - from flour bombs to charity queens

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Sep 2024, 04:45 GMT

As a new academic year gets under way, new students embark on their college or university career and others resume their courses, here’s a look back at what students in Edinburgh were doing around 60 years ago.

This selection of old photographs from the Evening News archives show Edinburgh University’s Rectorial election had become a big event, as were charity fundraising stunts - from “horizontal climbing” to smashing up pianos.

There were also student protests over issues such as the Vietnam war and in support of causes like housing campaign Shelter.

Scroll through these pictures to get a flavour of student life in the Capital back in the 1950s and 1960s.

Edinburgh College of Art students at their annual revel in December 1967.

1. College of Art annual revel

Edinburgh College of Art students at their annual revel in December 1967. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

As part of the Edinburgh University Student Charity Appeal in April 1966, students presented their own art exhibition outside the Royal Scottish Academy.

2. Student art

As part of the Edinburgh University Student Charity Appeal in April 1966, students presented their own art exhibition outside the Royal Scottish Academy. | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

Bacteriologist and Nobel laureate Sir Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, is carried by students from the McEwan Hall after being installed as Rector of Edinburgh University in 1951.

3. Alexander Fleming as Rector

Bacteriologist and Nobel laureate Sir Alexander Fleming, who discovered penicillin, is carried by students from the McEwan Hall after being installed as Rector of Edinburgh University in 1951. | TSPL

Two Edinburgh students have a bread and cheese lunch as part of the Shelter charity campaign in October 1968.

4. Bread and cheese lunch

Two Edinburgh students have a bread and cheese lunch as part of the Shelter charity campaign in October 1968. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

