But here ar some fascinating pictures of people in and around Edinburgh at work in the 1950s and 1960s - on the production line at Duncan’s chocolate factory, picking potatoes in the fields, building the Meadowbank stadium, repairing the sea front at Portobello, emptying dustbins or busy in the typing pool.
Many of the factories and offices no longer exist, but some of the work featured is still done today.
Take a look through these photos from the Evening News archive, roll back the decades and catch something of the atmosphere of the times.
