Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating photos of the Capital at work in the 1950s and 1960s: factories, offices, farms and more

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Work takes up so much of our lives, yet it often gets forgotten when history is written or we are tempted into nostalgia.

But here ar some fascinating pictures of people in and around Edinburgh at work in the 1950s and 1960s - on the production line at Duncan’s chocolate factory, picking potatoes in the fields, building the Meadowbank stadium, repairing the sea front at Portobello, emptying dustbins or busy in the typing pool.

Many of the factories and offices no longer exist, but some of the work featured is still done today.

Take a look through these photos from the Evening News archive, roll back the decades and catch something of the atmosphere of the times.

The production line at W&M Duncan's famous chocolate factory in Beaverhall Road, Edinburgh.

1. Chocolate production line

The production line at W&M Duncan's famous chocolate factory in Beaverhall Road, Edinburgh. | TSPL Photo: staff

Men unloading the sprats from a fishing trawler into a freezer ship at Granton harbour in April 1969

2. Landing the catch

Men unloading the sprats from a fishing trawler into a freezer ship at Granton harbour in April 1969 | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

Bank tellers and customers in the National Commercial Bank in Edinburgh in October 1968.

3. Bank tellers

Bank tellers and customers in the National Commercial Bank in Edinburgh in October 1968. | TSPL Photo: Ian Brand

A stonemason working on the rebuilding of West Bow Well, Grassmarket, Edinburgh

4. Stonemason mends well

A stonemason working on the rebuilding of West Bow Well, Grassmarket, Edinburgh | TSPL Photo: Denis Straughan

