This selection of photographs from the Evening News archives offers a fascinating insight into the world of employment 50 years ago - from Newhaven fishwives to Monktonhall miners and night watchmen to newspaper librarians.
There’s a glimpse of the old fruitmarket at Chesser, boat building at Cockenzie, and a workman preparing Portobello’s open-air pool, not to mention sorting the mail before mechanisation and learning to cope with decimal money.
Scroll through these pictures and get a flavour of what working life was like in Edinburgh back then.
