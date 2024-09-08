This selection of photographs from the Evening News archives offers a fascinating insight into the world of employment 50 years ago - from Newhaven fishwives to Monktonhall miners and night watchmen to newspaper librarians.

There’s a glimpse of the old fruitmarket at Chesser, boat building at Cockenzie, and a workman preparing Portobello’s open-air pool, not to mention sorting the mail before mechanisation and learning to cope with decimal money.

Scroll through these pictures and get a flavour of what working life was like in Edinburgh back then.

1 . Cleaning the streets An Edinburgh Corporation street cleaner - affectionately known as scaffies - with his cart and besom broom in Ferniehill Road, Edinburgh, in October 1970. | TSPL Photo: Albert Jordan

2 . Miners get their lamps Miners at Monktonhall colliery collect their lamps from the lamphouse on one of the first shifts after the miners' strike in February 1972. | TSPL Photo: Bill Stout

3 . Fish and chips Behind the counter at Brattisani's fish and chip shop in Newington Road Edinburgh in January 1971 - a gleaming deep fat fryer and typical cash register. | TSPL Photo: N Wilson

4 . Victims of oil spill SSPCA officers at Seafield Cat & Dog home cleaning up ducks affected by an oil spill in February 1972. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous