Edinburgh Retro: 31 amazing pictures of Edinburgh traffic in the 1980s

Edinburgh’s streets may seem one of the more enduring aspects of the Capital, unlikely to change dramatically from one decade to another.
But a look through these fascinating photos of traffic in Edinburgh in the 1980s will show just how mistaken such an assumption would be.
Perhaps the most obvious change is that Princes Street is now more or less free of cars - whereas, several of the selected pictures from the Evening News archive feature scenes of Princes Street clogged with traffic while pedestrians struggle to cross the road.
Scroll through the pictures and bring back some memories.
