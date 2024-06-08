Edinburgh Retro: 31 amazing pictures of Edinburgh traffic in the 1980s

By Ian Swanson
Published 7th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST
Updated 8th Jun 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh’s streets may seem one of the more enduring aspects of the Capital, unlikely to change dramatically from one decade to another.

But a look through these fascinating photos of traffic in Edinburgh in the 1980s will show just how mistaken such an assumption would be.

Perhaps the most obvious change is that Princes Street is now more or less free of cars - whereas, several of the selected pictures from the Evening News archive feature scenes of Princes Street clogged with traffic while pedestrians struggle to cross the road.

Scroll through the pictures and bring back some memories.

Pedestrians stuck on the island as the traffic speeds past at the junction of Ardmillan Terrace and Dalry Road in Edinburgh, February 1980.

1. Ardmillan Terrace

Pedestrians stuck on the island as the traffic speeds past at the junction of Ardmillan Terrace and Dalry Road in Edinburgh, February 1980. Photo: George Smith

Traffic at the junction of Leith Street and Calton Road Edinburgh, March 1981

2. Calton Road

Traffic at the junction of Leith Street and Calton Road Edinburgh, March 1981 Photo: Albert Jordan

Exhaust fumes from a car stuck in traffic on Princes Street Edinburgh on May Day 1981.

3. Exhaust fumes

Exhaust fumes from a car stuck in traffic on Princes Street Edinburgh on May Day 1981. Photo: Jack Crombie

Looking eastwards along Princes Street in Edinburgh, January 1981.

4. Look east

Looking eastwards along Princes Street in Edinburgh, January 1981. Photo: Stan Warburton

