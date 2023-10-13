Princes Street has changed dramatically in the past few years. The retail industry was already struggling before Covid, but lockdown boosted the trend towards online shopping and then Edinburgh’s shiny new St James Quarter became the place to be for many stores, leaving the Capital’s traditional shopping street looking abandoned.
But now there are plans for many of the vacated buildings, with the Johnnie Walker visitor centre already attracting tourists at the West End and several major hotel projects the length of the street in the pipeline – although one had the plug pulled on it last month.
Experts say that leisure and hospitality are now the future of the street with retail largely relegated to a playing a less prominent role. Some have also speculated about possible opportunities for residential development, but there has been no sign of that so far.
Here’s what’s going on behind the changing face of Princes Street.
1. Next / Zara / Russell & Bromley
A 347-bedroom Ruby Hotel has recently been given the go-ahead for the site at 104-108 Princes Street, which has been vacant since Next, Zara and Russell & Bromley relocated to the St James Quarter. There will still be retail space on the ground floor. The £100 million development, due to open in 2026, is the largest single investment on Princes Street since the Johnnie Walker Experience opened in 2021. Photo: Greg Macvean
2. Johnnie Walker visitor centre
The new Johnnie Walker visitor centre opened in the former House of Fraser department store at the west end of Princes Street in September 2021. It was hailed as the start of a new era for Princes Street, an investment that would act as a catalyst for change. The centre, which includes a rooftop bar with spectacular views over the city, welcomed 300,000 visitors from 97 countries in its first year. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
3. Jenners
Jenners was a proud Edinburgh institution and Scotland's oldest independent department store until the business was taken over by House of Fraser in 2005. The store closed in 2020, but building owner Anders Holch Povlsen vowed it would be restored to its former glory. And last year plans were approved for the upper floors to be converted into a luxury hotel with rooftop bar while the lower part of the famous building will be turned into a modern shopping destination. Key features such as the central atrium and iconic Jenners sign are to be retained. Photo: Lisa Ferguson
4. Debenhams
The former Debenhams store was all set for a £50 million transformation into a 210-bedroom luxury hotel with a rooftop bar/restaurant and cafe and wine bar on the lower levels along with an urban spa and wellness centre. But owners Legal & General scrapped the scheme last month and instead put the property at 109-112 Princes Street up for sale. It is said that problems getting partial closure of Princes Street to allow construction work was part of the reason for the decision, although soaring costs in the construction industry are also thought to be a factor. Nevertheless, the collapse of such a major project is a blow to the street's redevelopment. Photo: Colin Hattersley