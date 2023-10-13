4 . Debenhams

The former Debenhams store was all set for a £50 million transformation into a 210-bedroom luxury hotel with a rooftop bar/restaurant and cafe and wine bar on the lower levels along with an urban spa and wellness centre. But owners Legal & General scrapped the scheme last month and instead put the property at 109-112 Princes Street up for sale. It is said that problems getting partial closure of Princes Street to allow construction work was part of the reason for the decision, although soaring costs in the construction industry are also thought to be a factor. Nevertheless, the collapse of such a major project is a blow to the street's redevelopment. Photo: Colin Hattersley