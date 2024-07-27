Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating photos of cafes and restaurants in the 1960s and 1970s

By Ian Swanson
Published 27th Jul 2024, 04:45 BST

Edinburgh is said to have the highest density of restaurants in the UK - more restaurants per head of population than anywhere else in the country.

There’s certainly no shortage of places to eat. But while some keep going for many years and become Edinburgh institutions, other favourites flourish for a while and then disappear.

This selection of pictures from the Evening News archives will transport you back five or six decades to the Edinburgh eateries of the 1960s and 1970s and give you a taste of the times.

Interior of the Golden Egg restaurant in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1970.

1. Golden Egg restaurant, Princes Street

Interior of the Golden Egg restaurant in Princes Street Edinburgh, July 1970. | TSPLPhoto: Joe Steele

Interior of the Crown Room at the Cafe Royal bar/restaurant in West Register Street, Edinburgh, December 1976.

2. Crown Room at the Cafe Royal

Interior of the Crown Room at the Cafe Royal bar/restaurant in West Register Street, Edinburgh, December 1976. | TSPLPhoto: Denis Straughan

Waitresses at the Doric Tavern in Edinburgh in February 1973.

3. Doric Tavern, Market Street

Waitresses at the Doric Tavern in Edinburgh in February 1973. | TSPLPhoto: Hamish Campbell

The Loon Fung Chinese restaurant in Warriston Place, Edinburgh, in March 1974.

4. Loon Fung Chinese restaurant, Warriston Place

The Loon Fung Chinese restaurant in Warriston Place, Edinburgh, in March 1974. | TSPLPhoto: Hamish Campbell

