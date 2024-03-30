The photos include shots of big occasions - nativity plays, concerts, harvest festivals - as well as special events, such as a pupils' dog show and VIP visits. But there are also ordinary classroom scenes and old school buildings.
Scroll through and indulge in some nostalgia.
1. Flora Stevenson primary school
Girls wait in the playground on their first day at Flora Stevenson primary school in Edinburgh in August 1970. Rosemary Holden, in front, has a rose for her new teacher. Photo: Alex Brown
2. Old Morningside primary school
Exterior of the old Morningside primary school in Edinburgh, July 1979. The clock shows the date 1823. Photo: George Smith
3. Easter bonnets
Davidson's Mains primary school pupils Francesca Brunton (left) and Constance Veitch in their Easter bonnets, April 1974. Photo: George Smith
4. Primary concert at St Giles
A total of 390 pupils, from 13 different primary schools in Midlothian, along with 70 members from seven brass bands in the country, came together in St Giles Cathedral for a special concert on May 7 1975.
Photo: Albert Jordan
