1. Testing TV sets, Mitsubishi
A woman tests and adjusts the colour alignment on television sets at Mitsubishi electronics factory in Haddington, May 1984. | TSPL Photo: Hamish Campbell
2. .PM visits Gore-Tex factory, Livingston
Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher arrives at the WL Gore & Associates factory (manufacturers of Gore-Tex) in Livingston in September 1984. Mrs Thatcher is seen speaking to factory worker Akin Akiniawi. | TSPL Photo: Ian Porteous
3. Henry Robb shipyard, Leith
Employees at Henry Robb shipyard, Leith, working on a hull of a submarine in the yard's huge preparation shop, January 1984 | TSPL Photo: Alan Ledgerwood
4. Aboard lighthouse vessel
A crew member working in the engine room of the Pharos lighthouse vessel in the Firth of Forth, October 1984. | TSPL Photo: Crauford Tait